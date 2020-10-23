People News Roundup: Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trials; Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denies witnessing underage sex, other misconduct in Epstein deposition

Left Menu
Updated: 23-10-2020 18:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, set for sea trials

Britain's new polar ship, the Sir David Attenborough, will leave for sea trials on Wednesday to be put through its paces before making its maiden voyage to Antarctica late next year to boost research into climate change. The 200 million pound, state-of-the-art, polar research vessel gained notoriety in 2016 when "Boaty McBoatface" topped a public poll for the name of the new ship.

Ghislaine Maxwell repeatedly denies witnessing underage sex, other misconduct in Epstein deposition

Ghislaine Maxwell forcefully rejected suggestions she had seen the late financier Jeffrey Epstein have sex with underage girls or helped him arrange illicit sexual encounters, in a 2016 deposition made public on Thursday. The British socialite at times appeared insistent and frequently evasive as she responded under oath over 9-1/2 hours to questions from lawyers for Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in April 2016, as part of a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her.

