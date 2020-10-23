Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Japan PM's meddling in science panel a 'dangerous direction': scholars; COVID-19 complication rates far higher than for flu; open windows, partitions advised for classrooms and more

So, it's much more effective when numbers are low," he said at a news conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Japan PM's meddling in science panel a 'dangerous direction': scholars; COVID-19 complication rates far higher than for flu; open windows, partitions advised for classrooms and more
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Japan PM's meddling in science panel a 'dangerous direction': scholars

Scholars excluded from Japan's top science advisory panel said the move was unconstitutional and a dangerous sign of how newly installed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will wield power. Suga broke precedent in rejecting membership to six scholars to the Science Council of Japan (SCJ), a body set up after World War Two to provide independent scientific input for policy-making.

COVID-19 complication rates far higher than for flu; open windows, partitions advised for classrooms

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus Higher complication rate with COVID-19 vs flu Test and trace works better when numbers are low: UK science adviser

England's test and trace scheme needs improvement and it is hard to run an effective system when there are large and increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, UK chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Thursday. "It's undoubtedly the case that test trace and isolation becomes much more difficult to have an impact once numbers are high. So, it's much more effective when numbers are low," he said at a news conference.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea presses on with flu vaccination programme amid concerns about deaths

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA said on Friday it would press on with a wide flu vaccination programme aimed at heading off complications from the coronavirus, after reviewing more than two dozen cases of deaths that ha...

Govt imposes stock limits on onion traders to check prices

To boost domestic supply and provide relief to consumers from rising onion prices, the Centre on Friday imposed stock limits on both retailers and wholesales with immediate effect till December 31. Now, retailers can stock onion only up to ...

IPL 13: MI skipper Rohit Sharma to miss game against CSK

By Baidurjo Bhose Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is set to sit out the game against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He had been under the weather with a hamstring injury that he suffered during their last game again...

Kerala UDF to observe Nov 1 as 'Betrayal Day' against Centre, State govts: Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that UDF will observe November 1 as betrayal day against the Centre and State governments. He said this in a press conference at Kochi after the UDF leadership meeting. Ramesh Chennithala ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020