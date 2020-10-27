Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on air

Odd News Roundup: Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on air
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Magpie swoops Australian reporter moments before he goes on air

A magpie swooped an Australian reporter in the face on Monday, moments before the journalist went live on air for the evening bulletin. Nine Network reporter, Brett McLeod, was preparing for his live cross outdoors when the crow-like bird dived at his face but he quickly regained his composure and delivered his piece to the camera.

