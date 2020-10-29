Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: NorthStar and Thales Alenia Space begin work on satellites to combat space collisions; Miniature organs help test potential coronavirus drugs; GI symptoms linked to severe COVID-19

Miniature lungs, colons help test COVID-19 treatments Saudi Arabia plans $2 billion boost for space programme by 2030 Saudi Arabia is planning an 8 billion riyals ($2.1 billion) boost for its space programme by 2030 under an economic diversification plan that aims to attract foreign investment and create thousands of jobs for young Saudis.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:25 IST
Science News Roundup: NorthStar and Thales Alenia Space begin work on satellites to combat space collisions; Miniature organs help test potential coronavirus drugs; GI symptoms linked to severe COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NorthStar and Thales Alenia Space begin work on satellites to combat space collisions

Canada's NorthStar Earth & Space and Thales Alenia Space said on Tuesday they will begin work on a commercial satellite system to combat the threat of collisions in space. NorthStar, an information service company, said it has contracted Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between France's Thales and Italy's Leonardo, to build the first three satellites of its "Skylark" constellation.

Miniature organs help test potential coronavirus drugs; GI symptoms linked to severe COVID-19

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Miniature lungs, colons help test COVID-19 treatments Saudi Arabia plans $2 billion boost for space programme by 2030

Saudi Arabia is planning an 8 billion riyals ($2.1 billion) boost for its space programme by 2030 under an economic diversification plan that aims to attract foreign investment and create thousands of jobs for young Saudis. The Saudi Space Commission (SSC), set up by a royal decree in late 2018 to stimulate space-related research and industrial activities, has finalised a plan for the government, expected to be revealed later this year, under which the sector's budget would receive an initial boost of 2 billion riyals.

Also Read: Saudis launch national artificial intelligence strategy

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Amazon's prep for holiday sales rush, pandemic in focus

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday will announce its latest financial results, and Wall Street wants to know if it can keep up with shoppers heightened demand during the coronavirus pandemic.Just three months ago, the worlds largest online retailer...

Court grants ED 7 days custody of Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

A court here on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate ED seven day custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by the agency probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sivasankar, who was arrested by the E...

US STOCKS-Futures fall as rising virus cases spark lockdown fears

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, as rising coronavirus cases globally triggered fears of lockdowns disrupting a nascent economic recovery, while concerns over a contested presidential election also weighed.Wynn Resorts and United...

HAL inks Rs 400-cr pact with Tech Mahindra for project Parivartan

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said the company signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore with Tech Mahindra for implementation of enterprise resource planning ERP to support its project Parivartan. Project Parivartan is a comprehensi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020