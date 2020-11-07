Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout in Arctic circle; Lung scans speed COVID-19 diagnosis in stroke patients and more

Common cold antibodies hold clues to COVID-19 behavior; lung scans speed COVID-19 diagnosis in stroke patients The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Common cold antibodies yield clues to COVID-19 behavior

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 18:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout in Arctic circle; Lung scans speed COVID-19 diagnosis in stroke patients and more
Representative image Image Credit: Illustration is courtesy of the Carnegie Institution for Science. (Saturn image is courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute. Starry background courtesy of Paolo Sartorio/Shutterstock.)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Haul of rare photos of space exploration's 'golden age' up for auction, including Armstrong on moon

A rare photograph of U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong on the surface of the moon is among thousands of space photographs in a collection up for auction at Christie's. The more than 2,400 photographs document "the golden age of space exploration" and is the most comprehensive such collection ever to come to auction, Christie's said.

Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout in Arctic circle

Scientists in northern Russia have discovered a huge walrus haulout on the shores of the Kara Sea where their habitat is under threat from shrinking ice and human activity. The haulout, a place of refuge where walruses congregate, reproduce, and socialise, is located in a remote corner of Russia's Yamal peninsula, and scientists say they counted over 3,000 animals there last month.

Common cold antibodies hold clues to COVID-19 behavior; lung scans speed COVID-19 diagnosis in stroke patients

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Common cold antibodies yield clues to COVID-19 behavior

Also Read: Russian oil tanker suffers explosion, 3 crew members missing

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan ousts central bank governor after steep lira slide

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan fired central bank governor Murat Uysal on Saturday and replaced him with ex-finance minister Naci Agbal, acting after a 30 plunge in the lira currencys value to record lows this year. The decision to replac...

Centre's first drone pilot training programme announced at IGRUA

The Centre-run flight training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi IGRUA here on Saturday announced its expansion plan to begin drone pilot training courses, a first of its kind initiative by a government body. The premier aircra...

EU says still far apart with Britain on fisheries, state aid in trade talks

There has been some progress in talks on a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union, but both sides are still far apart on fisheries and state aid for companies, the head of the European Commission said on Saturday.U...

Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 70 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

A huge quantity of firecrackers were seized from illegal manufacturing units in Odishas Ganjam district and three persons arrested on Saturday, police said. The seizure and arrests were made during raids on illegal firecracker units at Nala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020