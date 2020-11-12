Left Menu
Devdiscouse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 02:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Brazil's health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine; Scientists watch as China remote glaciers melt at 'shocking' pace and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists watch as China remote glaciers melt at 'shocking' pace

Glaciers in China's bleak Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable change and raises the prospect of crippling, long-term water shortages, scientists say. The largest glacier in the 800-km (500-mile) mountain chain on the arid northeastern edge of the Tibetan plateau has retreated about 450 metres since the 1950s, when researchers set up China's first monitoring station to study it.

Riskier blood thinner used more often in Black patients; psychiatric issues linked to COVID-19

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Many COVID-19 survivors are likely to be at greater risk of developing mental illness, psychiatrists said on Monday, after a large study found 20% of those infected with the coronavirus are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 90 days. Anxiety, depression and insomnia were most common among recovered COVID-19 patients in the study who developed mental health problems. The researchers from Britain's Oxford University also found significantly higher risks of dementia, a brain impairment condition.

English study suggests T cells could be sufficient to protect from COVID-19

High levels of so-called "T cells" that respond to the coronavirus could be sufficient to offer protection against infection, an English study said on Tuesday, adding to the evidence of the crucial role they play in immunity to COVID-19. T cells, a type of white blood cell that makes up part of a healthy immune system, are thought to be essential to protect against infection from the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus, and could provide longer term immunity than antibodies.

Latest News

France reports 35,879 new coronavirus cases, overtakes Russia

France reported 35,879 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 1.86 million, overtaking Russia and making France the worst affected country in the European region. With a total of 1,865,538 confirmed cases, France is the fou...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday imposed a new round of restrictions aimed as the coronavirus infection rate climbed and hospitalizations soared in the state that was the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak in its early stages.DEATHS ...

Moderna closes in on release of COVID-19 vaccine data

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it has enough data for a first interim analysis of the late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which should help determine the vaccines efficacy. Moderna said the information is being prepared fo...

Beirut blast aftermath: Healing underway, city needs more support to cleanse ‘deep wounds’

While the immediate scars are starting to heal, thanks to extraordinary efforts on the ground, the deep wounds both visible and invisible - of children and families in a country experiencing multiple emergencies will require sustained so...
