Science News Roundup: Riskier blood thinner used more often in Black patients; psychiatric issues linked to COVID-19

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Riskier blood thinner used more often in Black patients; psychiatric issues linked to COVID-19

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Use of riskier blood thinner seen in Blacks with COVID-19 Special report - The woman who fell from the sky: the pandemic crashes into Russia's space city

The Star City Closed Administrative Territorial Unit is barely an hour's drive northeast of the Kremlin, but for decades the town never appeared on any maps. Only after the Soviet Union fell apart was its location revealed. Even now, it is shrouded by forests, and behind its tall concrete walls lies the somber infrastructure of Russia's legendary space program, and the Soviet-era apartment blocks that its cosmonauts and scientists call home.