Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule, carrying four astronauts, docks with International Space Station; Moderna vaccine is second to exceed expectations

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. SpaceX capsule, carrying four astronauts, docks with International Space Station Four astronauts riding a newly designed spacecraft from Elon Musk's SpaceX docked with the International Space Station Monday night, in the first crewed mission on a privately built space capsule purchased by NASA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 10:31 IST
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule, carrying four astronauts, docks with International Space Station; Moderna vaccine is second to exceed expectations
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX capsule, carrying four astronauts, docks with International Space Station

Four astronauts riding a newly designed spacecraft from Elon Musk's SpaceX docked with the International Space Station Monday night, in the first crewed mission on a privately built space capsule purchased by NASA. SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience by its crew of three Americans and one Japanese astronaut, docked at 11:01 p.m. EST (7:01 GMT), 27 hours after launching atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Moderna vaccine is second to exceed expectations; mutated virus may be more vulnerable to new vaccines

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Vaccine from Moderna is second to exceed expectations in pivotal trial

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Bouygues sold 16.45 mln Alstom shares, still 8% of capital

Bouygues SAYS SOLD OFF 16.45 MILLION ALSTOM SHARES AT 2.95 EUROS. SAYS FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE, ITS OWNERSHIP WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT 8 OF ALSTOMS SHARE CAPITAL. Further company coverage...

24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in coronavirus

Four more calls to go, each with careful words, painful silences. Its 2 p.m. in the intensive care ward of Marseilles La Timone hospital, and Dr. Julien Carvelli is phoning families hit by the second wave of the coronavirus with news about ...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appointed BFC's ambassador for positive change

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced that she has been appointed as the ambassador of positive change by British Fashion Council BFC. The actor took to Twitter to share that she will join the BFC in supporting the organisations ...

ISL introduces series of technological innovations for upcoming season

The Indian Super League ISL has introduced new technological innovations for fans to engage with their favourite clubs as the football resumes behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indias premier football tournament will be t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020