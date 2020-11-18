Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: WHO takes aim at cervical cancer to reduce cases, deaths; Moderna vaccine is second to exceed expectations; mutated virus may be more vulnerable to new vaccines and more

Vaccine from Moderna is second to exceed expectations in pivotal trial 'SpaceX, this is Resilience': Four astronauts begin six-month stay on space station Four astronauts riding a newly-designed spacecraft from Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX greeted their new crewmates aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday after successfully docking in a landmark achievement for private space travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:28 IST
Science News Roundup: WHO takes aim at cervical cancer to reduce cases, deaths; Moderna vaccine is second to exceed expectations; mutated virus may be more vulnerable to new vaccines and more
The World Health Organization (WHO) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

WHO takes aim at cervical cancer to reduce cases, deaths

Vaccinating nine in 10 girls under 15 against cervical cancer, and improved screening and treatment of women could reduce infections by 40% and save 5 million lives by 2050, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. Cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer among women globally, is a preventable disease but strikes at least 570,000 each year and kills 311,000, the U.N. agency said.

Moderna vaccine is second to exceed expectations; mutated virus may be more vulnerable to new vaccines

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Vaccine from Moderna is second to exceed expectations in pivotal trial 'SpaceX, this is Resilience': Four astronauts begin six-month stay on space station

Four astronauts riding a newly-designed spacecraft from Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX greeted their new crewmates aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday after successfully docking in a landmark achievement for private space travel. In NASA's first full-fledged mission ferrying a crew into orbit on a privately-owned spacecraft, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Resilience opened its hatch door shortly after 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT), two hours after docking and 27 hours after launching atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

England all-rounder Moeen Ali eyes return to Test team

England all-rounder Moeen Ali wants to give his all in the game and is desperate to feature in The Ashes next year after admitting that he had earlier lost a lot of hunger. The all-rounder has acknowledged he hasnt got that long left in int...

British PM defends COVID-19 procurement after "chumocracy" accusations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his governments handling of the procurement of protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, after a spending watchdog said suppliers with political links had been fast-tracked...

Hero MotoCorp sells over 14 lakh units in festive season

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it sold more than 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in retail sales during the festive season. Despite severe disruptions due to COVID-19 this year, the good retail off-tak...

TMC trying to create division in society, Cong won't allow that: Adhir

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury on Wednesday accused the ruling TMC of practising vote bank politics to create a division in the society, and said that his party, under no circumstance, would allow that. Addressing a public meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020