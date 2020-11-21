Science News Roundup: Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19, cigarette smoke raises risk; Childhood vaccine may help prevent severe COVID-19 On brink of collapse, famed Puerto Rico space telescope to close down

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Childhood vaccine may help prevent severe COVID-19 On brink of collapse, famed Puerto Rico space telescope to close down The U.S. National Science Foundation on Thursday announced it will close down the massive space telescope at Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory, ending 57 years of astronomical discoveries after suffering two destructive mishaps in recent months.

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The U.S. National Science Foundation on Thursday announced it will close down the massive space telescope at Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory, ending 57 years of astronomical discoveries after suffering two destructive mishaps in recent months. Operations at the observatory, one of the largest in the world, were halted in August when one of its supportive cables slipped loose from its socket, falling and gashing a 100-foot-long (30 meter) hole in its 1,000-foot wide reflector dish.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

