Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits off coast of central Chile –GFZ

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 06:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 06:49 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off coast of central Chile, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said on Sunday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), it added. https://bit.ly/3l1o82Z

