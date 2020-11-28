Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Slow and steady or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur; Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation and more

How to grow a ferocious dinosaur Large meat-eating dinosaurs attained their great size through very different growth strategies, with some taking a slow and steady path and others experiencing an adolescent growth spurt, according to scientists who analyzed slices of fossilized bones.

Science News Roundup: Slow and steady or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur; Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Russia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russian space industry executive said on Thursday, because it wants to focus on forming its own orbiting outpost after 2024. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has said it will remain part of the ISS until 2024 and that it is open to extending its participation beyond then.

Dinosaur-era bird with scythe-like beak sheds light on avian diversity

A delicate but exquisitely preserved skull of a crow-sized bird with a scythe-like beak that inhabited Madagascar 68 million years ago is showing scientists that they have a lot of learn about avian diversity during the age of dinosaurs. Scientists on Wednesday said the bird, called Falcatakely forsterae, possessed a face unlike any other known bird from the age of dinosaurs - the Mesozoic Era - not only because of the beak shape but because of its underlying anatomy.

Slow and steady or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Large meat-eating dinosaurs attained their great size through very different growth strategies, with some taking a slow and steady path and others experiencing an adolescent growth spurt, according to scientists who analyzed slices of fossilized bones. The researchers examined the annual growth rings - akin to those in tree trunks - in bones from 11 species of theropods, a broad group spanning all the big carnivorous dinosaurs including Tyrannosaurus rex and even birds. The study provides insight into the lives of some of the most fearsome predators ever to walk the Earth.

