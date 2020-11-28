Left Menu
How to grow a ferocious dinosaur Large meat-eating dinosaurs attained their great size through very different growth strategies, with some taking a slow and steady path and others experiencing an adolescent growth spurt, according to scientists who analyzed slices of fossilized bones.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry official

Russia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russian space industry executive said on Thursday, because it wants to focus on forming its own orbiting outpost after 2024. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has said it will remain part of the ISS until 2024 and that it is open to extending its participation beyond then. Slow and steady or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Large meat-eating dinosaurs attained their great size through very different growth strategies, with some taking a slow and steady path and others experiencing an adolescent growth spurt, according to scientists who analyzed slices of fossilized bones. The researchers examined the annual growth rings - akin to those in tree trunks - in bones from 11 species of theropods, a broad group spanning all the big carnivorous dinosaurs including Tyrannosaurus rex and even birds. The study provides insight into the lives of some of the most fearsome predators ever to walk the Earth.

PGI India Launches their New 'Men of Platinum' Collection - for the Men Who Stand their Ground Despite Trying Times

The new collection is a part of the existing brand portfolio Men of Platinum offering platinum jewellery for Indian menMumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir2020 has been a year of unprecedented chaos and turmoil. These tough times have witness...

Henri Salvador: Google remembers French comedian, singer, cabaret artist with doodle

Google today releases a stunning doodle in honor of Henri Salvador, a French Caribbean comedian, singer and cabaret artist. He established himself as a beloved French figure across a seven-decade career and is widely credited with helping t...

Boxing Federation of India to hold elections on December 18

The Boxing Federation of India BFI will hold its elections on December 18, a process due for the past three months but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, BFI Secretary General Jay Kowli said a notification has been issued...

7 wounded in two explosions in Kabul

At least seven people were wounded in two magnetic bomb blasts in Kabul city on Saturday morning, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing police.The explosions were reported at PD6 and PD11 in the city. No fatalities have been reported yet.Furt...
