Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia bushfire threatens township on World Heritage-listed Fraser island

Residents of Happy Valley had a small reprieve after the blaze lessened in intensity on Sunday afternoon, Queensland state emergency services commissioner Greg Leach told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "We now don't anticipate that that fire will run into the Happy Valley settlement today but we'll continue to work hard," Leach said.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 06-12-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 13:18 IST
Australia bushfire threatens township on World Heritage-listed Fraser island
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Residents of a coastal township on Australia's World Heritage-listed Fraser Island were told to evacuate on Sunday as a bushfire approached.

Since it was sparked by an illegal campfire seven weeks ago, the blaze has blackened half the island off Australia's north eastern coast, which is part of the Great Barrier Reef and famed for its tropical rainforest on sand dunes, and inland lakes. Residents of Happy Valley had a small reprieve after the blaze lessened in intensity on Sunday afternoon, Queensland state emergency services commissioner Greg Leach told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"We now don't anticipate that that fire will run into the Happy Valley settlement today but we'll continue to work hard," Leach said. "We will continue to have aircraft on the fire from first light tomorrow to try and knock that fire down as best we can."

Officials said that there were more than 90 personnel, 38 vehicles and 17 aircraft working on Fraser Island, including a large air tanker based in the state for the bushfire season and another tanker on the way from New South Wales state. Queensland's emergency services urged residents to evacuate late on Sunday afternoon.

"Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive," the state's Fire and Emergency Services said on social media. "Any persons in the vicinity of Happy Valley township should leave the area." Baking temperatures across Queensland last week caused peak bushfire conditions, with emergency services currently attending to 48 fires, Leach said.

Australia has been experiencing hotter and longer summers, with last season dubbed "Black Summer" by Prime Minister Scott Morrison due to unusually prolonged and intense bushfires that burned nearly 12 million hectares (30 million acres) and killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion animals.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports record 29,039 new COVID-19 cases

Russia reported a record high of 29,039 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the national total to 2,460,770 since the pandemic began.Authorities confirmed 457 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national d...

Cricket-First ODI between S Africa, England abandoned after positive COVID-19 cases -SuperSport

Sundays One Day International between South Africa and England in Paarl has been abandoned after two hotel workers in the teams bio-secure environment tested positive for the coronavirus, match host broadcaster SuperSport reported. The star...

Britain's Queen Elizabeth may go public after having COVID vaccine, Times reports

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip may let it be known once they have received a vaccine against COVID-19, The Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed royal aides. The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old spouse are ...

Maha: Man held for raping visually impaired minor stepdaughter

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his six-year-old visually impaired stepdaughter in Maharashtras Thane district, a police official said on Sunday. The girls mother married the 44-year-old accused, a resident of Mumbra townshi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020