Science News Roundup: Asteroid sample arrives in Japan after six-year space odyssey; Musk's SpaceX scrubs key high-altitude Starship test and more

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 10:28 IST
Asteroid sample arrives in Japan after six-year space odyssey

Samples of an asteroid 300 million km from Earth arrived in Japan on Tuesday to applause and smiles, the climax of a six-year odyssey by a space probe pursuing the origins of life. Named for the peregrine falcon, the Hayabusa2 blasted off for the asteroid Ryugu in December 2014, overcoming an unexpectedly rough landing surface to collect samples of asteroid dust in a capsule.

Musk's SpaceX scrubs key high-altitude Starship test

A key test of SpaceX's Mars rocket Starship was automatically aborted on Tuesday just one second before liftoff, postponing the first high-altitude test of a rocket system that billionaire Elon Musk hopes will carry humans on the moon and eventually Mars. The 16-story-tall Starship prototype was set for liftoff at 4:35 p.m. local time from SpaceX's Boca Chica, Texas, launch facilities for its first suborbital flight using three of its new Raptor rocket engines. The plan was to reach an altitude of more than 40,000 feet before attempting to land on a concrete slab near the launch site.

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Phone cameras may replace lab equipment in COVID-19 testing

Chuck Yeager, the steely "Right Stuff" test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier more than 70 years ago, died on Monday at the age of 97. Yeager's death was announced on his twitter account by his wife, Victoria.

World Bank’s surveys in PNG, Solomon Islands show severe Covid-19 impact on families

New surveys of families in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands by the World Bank have found that more than 85 of households are using a range of coping strategies to manage the current economic crisis in their daily lives, with more th...

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Google is rolling out the December 2020 security update to all supported Pixel devices running Android 11. The over-the-air OTA update is being rolled out in phases depending on carrier and device.The December 2020 Pixel update includes new...

Face shields worn alone are not effective against COVID-19, says study

Face shields alone are not highly effective to prevent COVID-19 infection without masks, says a new study which assessed what happens to the airflow around these plastic screens when someone nearby sneezes. The research, published in the jo...

Comorbidities proved fatal in most COVID-19 deaths in Bengal: Study

In most of the COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac problems, nephrotic syndrome and COPD were found to be fatal, a study conducted by the state health department said. Hypertension was found in ...
