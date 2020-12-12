Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Researchers think they spotted new whale species off Mexico; Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes; five genes linked to severe disease

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Science News Roundup: Researchers think they spotted new whale species off Mexico; Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes; five genes linked to severe disease and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Researchers think they spotted new whale species off Mexico

Researchers believe they have found a previously unknown species of beaked whale in waters off Mexico's western coast. If confirmed, the new species would mark a significant discovery among giant mammals. The team of researchers came upon three unusual specimens while tracking a different, rare species of typically shy beaked whales on Nov. 17 near Mexico's remote San Benito Islands, about 300 miles south (500 km) of the U.S. border.

Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes; five genes linked to severe disease

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Two-drug combo improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes Five key genes linked to severe COVID-19 found, suggesting drug targets

Five key genes are linked with the most severe form of COVID-19, scientists said on Friday, in research that also pointed to several existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat people who risk getting critically ill with the pandemic disease. Researchers who studied the DNA of 2,700 COVID-19 patients in 208 intensive care units across Britain found that five genes involving in two molecular processes - antiviral immunity and lung inflammation - were central to many severe cases.

