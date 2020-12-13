Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector and Mexican archaeologists uncover facade

Mexican archaeologists uncover facade of Aztec skull tower in capital Archaeologists have unearthed new sections of a famous Aztec tower of human skulls dating back to the 1400s beneath the center of Mexico City, authorities said on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector and Mexican archaeologists uncover facade
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks

For more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back to his home in Vietnam where he lovingly restores them. He now has 20 clocks - many of which are more than a hundred years old and including one so big it weighs a tonne - housed in a warehouse in northern Thai Binh province where they fill the air with a cacophony of whirring noises, ticking and chimes.

Mexican archaeologists uncover facade of Aztec skull tower in capital

Archaeologists have unearthed new sections of a famous Aztec tower of human skulls dating back to the 1400s beneath the center of Mexico City, authorities said on Friday. The team uncovered in March the facade and eastern side of the tower, as well as 119 human skulls of men, women and children, adding to hundreds previously found, according to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

