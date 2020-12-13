Odd News Roundup: Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector and Mexican archaeologists uncover facade
Mexican archaeologists uncover facade of Aztec skull tower in capital Archaeologists have unearthed new sections of a famous Aztec tower of human skulls dating back to the 1400s beneath the center of Mexico City, authorities said on Friday.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks
For more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back to his home in Vietnam where he lovingly restores them. He now has 20 clocks - many of which are more than a hundred years old and including one so big it weighs a tonne - housed in a warehouse in northern Thai Binh province where they fill the air with a cacophony of whirring noises, ticking and chimes.
Mexican archaeologists uncover facade of Aztec skull tower in capital
Archaeologists have unearthed new sections of a famous Aztec tower of human skulls dating back to the 1400s beneath the center of Mexico City, authorities said on Friday. The team uncovered in March the facade and eastern side of the tower, as well as 119 human skulls of men, women and children, adding to hundreds previously found, according to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Aztec
- Vietnamese
- Mexican
ALSO READ
Golf-Bezuidenhout takes second European tour title in four-shot triumph
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
Moderna to request US and European regulators for emergency COVID-19 vaccine
INSIGHT-Pandemic Motors: Europeans snap up old cars to avoid public transport
European shares slip at end of stellar month; eyes on Brexit