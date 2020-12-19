Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 02:26 IST
Odd News Roundup: Blood of Naples saint fails to liquefy in what some see as bad omen; 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species named in 2020 and more
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'World's ugliest orchid' among new species named in 2020

Orchids are not often called ugly, but that is how the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, described a new species of the normally vibrant and delicate flower discovered in the forests of Madagascar. Gastrodia agnicellus, one of 156 plants and fungal species named by Kew scientists and their partners around the world in 2020, has been crowned "the ugliest orchid in the world".

Myanmar doctor battles to keep country's best known pet cemetery open

In a shady corner of a cemetery in Myanmar's commercial capital of Yangon, pastel-colored headstones mark the final resting places of dozens of beloved pets: "Treasure", "Blacky", "Princess", "Bark A Lotzzi". Local doctor Tin Htun Naing said he created the burial ground, the country's largest and best known, in 2015 when his dog, Little Daughter, died after 15 years of loyal companionship and he couldn't find a place to inter her.

Blood of Naples saint fails to liquefy in what some see as bad omen

Wednesday was not a good day for superstitious Neapolitans. The blood of San Gennaro, the patron of Naples, failed to liquefy despite two rounds of praying by the faithful, which some in the southern Italian city see as an omen of bad things to come.

