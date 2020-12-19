Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Russia vaccinates its cosmonauts against COVID-19; OneWeb resumes satellite launches with flight from Russian cosmodrome and more

COVID-19 far more deadly than seasonal flu China says to share part of lunar samples with scientists from other countries China plans to share data and samples that the Chang'e 5 probe obtained during its recent mission to the moon, based on international cooperation conventions, said the deputy head of the country's space agency on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 02:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Russia vaccinates its cosmonauts against COVID-19; OneWeb resumes satellite launches with flight from Russian cosmodrome and more
Representative image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

'World's ugliest orchid' among new species named in 2020

Orchids are not often called ugly, but that is how the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, described a new species of the normally vibrant and delicate flower discovered in the forests of Madagascar. Gastrodia agnicellus, one of 156 plants and fungal species named by Kew scientists and their partners around the world in 2020, has been crowned "the ugliest orchid in the world".

COVID-19 far more deadly than seasonal flu China says to share part of lunar samples with scientists from other countries

China plans to share data and samples that the Chang'e 5 probe obtained during its recent mission to the moon, based on international cooperation conventions, said the deputy head of the country's space agency on Thursday. The lunar samples will be mainly used for scientific research, Wu Yanhua, deputy head of the China National Space Administration, told a press briefing.

Russia vaccinates its cosmonauts against COVID-19

Russia began vaccinating its cosmonauts and staff on Friday at Star City, the closed town near Moscow that is home to the country's space programme, the Roscosmos space corporation said. Russia rolled out the Sputnik V jab to medics and other frontline workers in Moscow earlier this month, and more than 200,000 people have already been vaccinated.

OneWeb resumes satellite launches with flight from Russian cosmodrome

OneWeb, the satellite firm rescued by the British government and India's Bharti Group, resumed flights on Friday in its push to provide global broadband coverage as 36 of its satellites blasted off into orbit from Russia's Far East. The launch carried out by Arianespace and its Starsem affiliate was the first fully commercial flight from Russia's new Vostochny cosmodrome, Russia's Roscosmos space corporation said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas holiday

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has announced there will be a partial lockdown nationwide for most of the Christmas holiday season, citing concerns that gatherings of families and friends could re-ignite the viruss spread. The new decree put...

U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI

The United States added dozens of Chinese companies, including the countrys top chipmaker SMIC and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, to a trade blacklist on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trumps administration ratchets u...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities dip, oil jumps, as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package

Global equity benchmarks slid while oil prices rallied to near nine-month highs on Friday as investors weighed hopes for a U.S. coronavirus relief package against moves by the U.S. government to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade bl...

U.S. House passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed and sent to the Senate a two-day stopgap extension of existing federal funds to avoid a midnight government shutdown, as negotiators work on a 900 billion coronavirus aid bill and a 1.4 tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020