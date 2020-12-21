Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu
Mana was called into action while off duty on a road trip late on Sunday, successfully reviving a baby elephant struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms in the eastern province of Chanthaburi.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR

Thailand's Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts in his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never before on an elephant. Mana was called into action while off duty on a road trip late on Sunday, successfully reviving a baby elephant struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms in the eastern province of Chanthaburi. Spaniards bet Christmas lottery will bring luck during COVID-19 crisis

Hundreds of people queued for two and a half hours in Madrid on Saturday to buy Christmas lottery tickets at a vendor considered the luckiest in Spain. Security guards ensured people respected social distancing rules in the long queue outside Dona Manolita, a central Madrid kiosk that has been selling lottery tickets for more than 100 years. It last struck lucky in 2019.

