Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday that their new charity has partnered with the World Central Kitchen and its celebrity chef to feed the hungry in disaster-stricken areas around the world. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's non-profit group, the Archewell Foundation, is teaming up with celebrity chef Jose Andres to build a series of Community Relief Centers.

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman to close borders over new COVID strain

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman are closing their borders and suspending commercial flights over fears about a new coronavirus strain, the three Gulf Arab states said.Saudi Arabia shut its land and sea borders on Sunday and suspended internat...

Pope promises Vatican workers no one will lost jobs because of pandemic

Pope Francis promised Vatican employees on Monday that none of them will lose their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely damaged Vatican finances.You are the most important thing here. No one is to left out, no one w...

KL Rahul should replace Shaw in playing XI: Gavaskar

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar wants KL Rahul to open in place of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw and the promising Shubman Gill to play in middle order during the second Test against Australia at the MCG from December 26. India lost t...

India suspends UK flights over fears of new virus strain

India said on Monday it would suspend flights from the United Kingdom until the end of the year over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus.Separately local media reported the government was readying its first deal to buy 50 million COVID...
