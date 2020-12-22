Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Earthlings treated to a rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn; The new coronavirus variant in Britain: How worrying is it and more

The strain, referred to by some experts as the B.1.1.7 lineage, is not the first new variant of the pandemic virus to emerge, but is said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the previously dominant strain in the United Kingdom.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Earthlings treated to a rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn; The new coronavirus variant in Britain: How worrying is it and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to a rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn

The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion on Monday as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction." The rare spectacle resulted from a near convergence of the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn that happened to coincide with Monday's winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. For those able to observe the alignment in clear skies, the two frozen-gas spheres appeared closer and more vibrant - almost as a single point of light - than at any time in 800 years.

Explainer-The new coronavirus variant in Britain: How worrying is it?

A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Britain and prompting high levels of concern among its European neighbours, some of which have cut transport links. The strain, referred to by some experts as the B.1.1.7 lineage, is not the first new variant of the pandemic virus to emerge, but is said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the previously dominant strain in the United Kingdom.

Also Read: Soccer-Lacklustre draw raises the old question over European qualifiers

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight

A new Chinese carrier rocket made its first flight on Tuesday under a long-term plan to develop reusable launch vehicles aimed at reducing mission costs and speed up launch schedules for commercial clients. The medium-lift Long March 8 Y-1 ...

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Tech giants Microsoft, Alphabet , Cisco, and VMware on Monday joined Facebooks legal battle against hacking company NSO, filing an amicus brief in federal court that warned that the Israeli firms tools were powerful, and dangerous.The brief...

Sadbhav Engineering JV lowest bidder for Rs 780-cr Surat Metro project

Sadbhav Engineering on Tuesday said its joint venture JV firm has been declared the lowest bidder for construction of part of the Surat Metro project worth Rs 780 crore by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. We have been declared as the low...

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Dell join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Tech giants including Microsoftand Google on Monday joined Facebooks legal battle against hacking company NSO, filing an amicus brief in federal court that warned that the Israeli firms tools were powerful, and dangerous. The brief, filed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020