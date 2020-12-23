Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight A new Chinese carrier rocket made its first flight on Tuesday under a long-term plan to develop reusable launch vehicles aimed at reducing mission costs and speed up launch schedules for commercial clients.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 02:26 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight

A new Chinese carrier rocket made its first flight on Tuesday under a long-term plan to develop reusable launch vehicles aimed at reducing mission costs and speed up launch schedules for commercial clients. The medium-lift Long March 8 Y-1 blasted off at 12:37 p.m. (0437 GMT) from the southern Chinese island of Hainan carrying five satellites, state media reported. 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn

The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion on Monday as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction." The rare spectacle resulted from a near convergence of the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn that happened to coincide with Monday's winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. For those able to observe the alignment in clear skies, the two frozen-gas spheres appeared closer and more vibrant - almost as a single point of light - than at any time in 800 years. Explainer-The new coronavirus variant in Britain: How worrying is it?

A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Britain and prompting high levels of concern among its European neighbours, some of which have cut transport links. The strain, referred to by some experts as the B.1.1.7 lineage, is not the first new variant of the pandemic virus to emerge, but is said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the previously dominant strain in the United Kingdom.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower as new COVID storm clouds overshadow stimulus passage

The SP 500 lost ground at the end of a whipsaw session on Tuesday as concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus and disappointing economic data stole the thunder from Washingtons passage of a long-awaited pandemic relief bill. The Dow a...

AstraZeneca says its vaccine should be effective against new coronavirus variant

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc told Reuters on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were under way to fully probe the impact of the mutation. AZD1222 AstraZenecas vacci...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPRThailands Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts in his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never before on...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Britain reports record number of new COVID-19 infections, 691 deathsBritain reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as it battles a surge in cases caused by a vari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020