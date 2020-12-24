Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR; Happy Fishmas - Thai aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Mana was called into action while off duty on a road trip late on Sunday, successfully reviving a baby elephant struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms in the eastern province of Chanthaburi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR; Happy Fishmas - Thai aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more
Representative image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR

Thailand's Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts in his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never before on an elephant. Mana was called into action while off duty on a road trip late on Sunday, successfully reviving a baby elephant struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms in the eastern province of Chanthaburi.

Happy Fishmas - Thai aquarium gets surprise Santa visit

Visitors to an aquarium in Thailand got a big surprise this week when Santa Claus swam by, carrying a sack full of food and surrounded by shoals of curious fish. The basement aquarium in the Bangkok shopping mall was the last place families were expecting to see Father Christmas, equipped with fins, oxygen tank and a dive mask. Sit, stay, detect COVID! Chile dogs report for duty at Santiago airport

The task of sniffing out passengers infected with COVID-19 at Chile's Santiago international airport is going to the dogs. A team of Golden Retrievers and Labradors sit when they smell the virus and get a treat. The canines sport green "biodetector" jackets with a red cross.

Santa rides elephants to Thai town, bearing gifts of face masks

Santa Claus gave his sleigh and reindeer a break on Wednesday and rode elephants in Thailand during a special Christmas visit aimed at raising awareness about the threat of the coronavirus. White-bearded handlers in floppy hats and Santa outfits sat atop elephants decked out in tinsel and trunk masks in the central province of Ayutthaya, distributing protective masks in baskets to schoolchildren, motorcyclists and drivers passing by.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawmakers block Trump's requested changes on coronavirus bill

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a 2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, leaving its status in doubt after President Donald Trump demanded extensive...

SolarWinds updates flagship software in bid to block second hacking group

SolarWinds Corp said on Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of a second set of hackers that targeted the companys products.SolarWinds, whi...

CJI Bobde worships at Lord Balaji's shrine in Tirumala

Chief Justice of India CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde offered worship at Lord Venkateswaras shrine at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the eve of the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi, a temple official said. The Justice had visited the shrine in Novem...

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020