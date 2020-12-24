Odd News Roundup: Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR; Happy Fishmas - Thai aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Thai baby elephant hit by motorcycle survives after receiving CPR

Thailand's Mana Srivate has performed dozens of resuscitation attempts in his 26 years as a rescue worker, but never before on an elephant. Mana was called into action while off duty on a road trip late on Sunday, successfully reviving a baby elephant struck by a motorcycle while crossing a road with a group of wild pachyderms in the eastern province of Chanthaburi.

Happy Fishmas - Thai aquarium gets surprise Santa visit

Visitors to an aquarium in Thailand got a big surprise this week when Santa Claus swam by, carrying a sack full of food and surrounded by shoals of curious fish. The basement aquarium in the Bangkok shopping mall was the last place families were expecting to see Father Christmas, equipped with fins, oxygen tank and a dive mask. Sit, stay, detect COVID! Chile dogs report for duty at Santiago airport

The task of sniffing out passengers infected with COVID-19 at Chile's Santiago international airport is going to the dogs. A team of Golden Retrievers and Labradors sit when they smell the virus and get a treat. The canines sport green "biodetector" jackets with a red cross.

Santa rides elephants to Thai town, bearing gifts of face masks

Santa Claus gave his sleigh and reindeer a break on Wednesday and rode elephants in Thailand during a special Christmas visit aimed at raising awareness about the threat of the coronavirus. White-bearded handlers in floppy hats and Santa outfits sat atop elephants decked out in tinsel and trunk masks in the central province of Ayutthaya, distributing protective masks in baskets to schoolchildren, motorcyclists and drivers passing by.