Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Colombian taxi driver and canine co-pilot spread Christmas cheer; Happy Fishmas - Thai aquarium gets surprise and more

Surveillance footage at the plant in Ulyanovsk, a city located around 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Moscow, on Monday showed worker Mikhail Tukash scooping up a white plastic bag from a conveyor belt and slashing it open to discover a black and white male cat inside. Downing Street cat grabs the Brexit limelight with pigeon pounce Larry the Downing Street Cat, always a favourite of camera crews awaiting news outside the home of the British prime minister, found himself captivating the world's media on Monday as they waited in vain in for a Brexit breakthrough.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 10:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Colombian taxi driver and canine co-pilot spread Christmas cheer; Happy Fishmas - Thai aquarium gets surprise and more
Representative image. Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Colombian taxi driver and canine co-pilot spread Christmas cheer

People looking for a bit of Christmas merriment in the Colombian capital might find it in an unexpected place: the front seat of a taxi, in the form of a costumed canine co-pilot. Taxi driver Nicolas Walteros and his beloved dog Colonel take passengers around the city together, dressed in matching green Santa tops and hats, aviator sunglasses and a fluffy fake beard resting on the pup's blonde snout.

Happy Fishmas - Thai aquarium gets surprise

Santa visit Visitors to an aquarium in Thailand got a big surprise this week when Santa Claus swam by, carrying a sack full of food and surrounded by shoals of curious fish. The basement aquarium in the Bangkok shopping mall was the last place families were expecting to see Father Christmas, equipped with fins, oxygen tank and a dive mask.

Santa on his way, vaccinated and free of quarantine restrictions

U.S. officials Santa Claus, vaccinated against COVID-19 and free of quarantine restrictions mere mortals face, was making his annual jaunt across the globe on Christmas Eve and being tracked by the U.S. and Canadian military, officials said on Thursday. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said Santa was vaccinated against COVID-19 and could travel without risk of infection.

Saved from the garbage, Russian cat lands on its feet in minister's chair

When a worker at a Russian waste-sorting plant rescued a cat from imminent death, he had no idea it would end up with an honorary title and napping in a government official's chair. Surveillance footage at the plant in Ulyanovsk, a city located around 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Moscow, on Monday showed worker Mikhail Tukash scooping up a white plastic bag from a conveyor belt and slashing it open to discover a black and white male cat inside.

Downing Street cat grabs the Brexit limelight with pigeon pounce

Larry the Downing Street Cat, always a favourite of camera crews awaiting news outside the home of the British prime minister, found himself captivating the world's media on Monday as they waited in vain in for a Brexit breakthrough. But much like the negotiators, who had been promising an imminent deal for almost a day, he flattered to deceive as he smoothly stalked a pigeon, pounced on it - and then let it slip from his grasp.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BHRC to hold vigil for activist Karima Baloch in Toronto

The Baloch Human Rights Council BHRC of Canada will hold a vigil here on Saturday in the memory of rights activist Karmina Baloch, who was found dead early this week in suspicious circumstances. The vigil will be organised at HarbourFront n...

UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Maha's Aurangabad

A woman, who had returned to Aurangabad in Maharashtra from the UK in the last few weeks, has tested coronavirus positive, officials said on Saturday. The woman is among the 44 persons who arrived in the district from the UK after November ...

Sports News Roundup: NHL plans to have Canadian teams play in home venues; NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL plans to have Canadian teams play in home venuesThe NHL anticipates the leagues Canadian teams will be able to play games in their home venues when the season starts on Jan. 13. On th...

Delhi CP instructs police to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets during peak hours

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has instructed his force to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets using barricades during peak hours as it leads to traffic jams and hampers movement of emergency vehicles. According to an of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020