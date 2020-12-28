Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

28-12-2020
German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

German pilot Samy Kramer has traced a giant syringe in the sky, flying 200 kilometers to remind people about the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Europe. The 20-year-old pilot mapped out the route he would need to take on a GPS device before taking to the skies near Lake Constance in southern Germany. The syringe-shaped route showed up on internet site flightradar24.

