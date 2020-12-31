IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

In Simone Biles’ path, a fearless young gymnast learns new 2020 routine Dec 30 - Ty-La Morris has always been special. She was a little older than one year old when she crawled to the edge of her bed and did the splits, and she was three years old when she mastered the cartwheel, able to flip around the length of a football field. (GYMNASTICS-USA/NEW YORK (PIX), by Amy Tennery, 703 words) (https://reut.rs/3rpSMas)

'Boris the betrayer' has swindled us over Brexit, England's fishermen say NEWLYN, England, Dec 30 - For England's fishermen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal is a betrayal because it allows some European Union boats continued access to Britain's rich inshore coastal waters. (BRITAIN-EU/FISH (PIX, TV), by Guy Faulconbridge, 875 words)

Thai women gold panners are rare winners in COVID-hit economy SUHKHIRIN, Thailand, Dec 30 - As the yellowish mud swirls away in the waters of Thailand's Sai Buri river, Sunisa Srisuwanno lifts her wooden pan with a cluster of gleaming specks caught in the centre. (THAILAND-GOLD/ (PIX, TV), by Matthew Tostevin, 361 words)

From labs to jabs: The journey of COVID-19 vaccines from creation to inoculation The frontrunners in the global COVID-19 vaccine race have emerged and the first injections have been administered in Britain, the United States and elsewhere. But the route to distribute these much-anticipated vaccines across the world will be a challenge that will require deep freezes, careful timing, planes, trains, trucks and maybe even some intrepid donkeys.(https://tmsnrt.rs/3rF603e)

SPECIAL REPORT-Nuns arrested as Beijing turns up heat on Church in Hong Kong HONG KONG, Dec 30 - In a high-walled Art Deco villa in the Hong Kong suburbs of Kowloon, the Vatican operates an unofficial diplomatic mission, its only political outpost of any kind in China. (HONGKONG-SECURITY/CHURCH (SPECIAL REPORT; PIX), by Greg Torode, 3381 words)

'Pray floods don't kill us': A day on Rohingya's remote Bangladesh island BHASAN CHAR, Bangladesh, Dec 29 - As a Bangladeshi naval ship anchored off a remote Bay of Bengal island, some of the Rohingya Muslim refugees aboard clapped in anticipation of starting a new life on a piece of land that did not even exist two decades ago. (BANGLADESH-ROHINGYA/ISLAND (PIX, TV), by Mohammad Ponir Hossain, 541 words)

In old Bangkok, a goddess resists a wave of gentrification BANGKOK, Dec 31 - Inside the shrine of Chao Mae Thap Thim in Bangkok, a figurine of the sea goddess Mazu sits in the centre of a gold-framed altar of deities in a room festooned with lanterns and Chinese scriptures. (THAILAND-GENTRIFICATION/ (WIDER IMAGE, PIX, TV), by Jorge Silva, 561 words) (https://reut.rs/3o573Y4)

Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost MOSCOW, Dec 30 - Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. (RUSSIA-PERMAFROST/RHINO (PIX, TV), moved, 159 words)

Drainage works unearth Roman baths in heart of Jordan's capital AMMAN, Dec 29 - The discovery of the ruins of old Roman baths during the construction of a major drainage system in the heart of Jordan's capital has posed a dilemma: how to preserve the country's ancient past while providing for its modern future? (JORDAN-ANTIQUITIES/ (PIX, TV), by Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Muath Freij, 318 words)

