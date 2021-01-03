Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Aleutian Islands near Alaska – GFZ

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
... ...
Pope Francis condemned on Sunday people who had gone abroad on holiday to escape coronavirus lockdowns, saying they needed to show greater awareness of the suffering of others.Speaking after his weekly noon blessing, Francis said he had rea...
Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said India has become power surplus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past six years and is also witnessing the highest growth rate in renewable energy in the world. There is no...
The Andhra Pradesh governments gross debt burden has increased to Rs 3,73,140 crore by the end of November 2020. CAGs latest accounts revealed that from April to November 2020 alone Rs 73,811.85 crore was borrowed from different sources as ...
Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...