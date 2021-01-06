Science News Roundup: Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares

Science News Roundup: Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flaresReuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Experts advise against antibody drugs in pediatric COVID-19