Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Malaysian team turns pineapple waste into disposable drone parts; Tuna goes for $200,000 at Tokyo market's New Year auction and more

Tuna goes for $200,000 at Tokyo market's New Year auction A bluefin tuna sold for 20.8 million yen ($202,197) in the first auction of the new year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market on Tuesday when it reopened after the holiday break. This was sharply down from the 193 million yen the highest-selling tuna fetched at last year's first Toyosu auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Malaysian team turns pineapple waste into disposable drone parts; Tuna goes for $200,000 at Tokyo market's New Year auction and more
Representative Image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Malaysian team turns pineapple waste into disposable drone parts

Malaysian researchers have developed a method to transform the fibre found in normally discarded pineapple leaves to make a strong material that can be used to build the frames for unmanned aircraft, or drones. The project, headed by Professor Mohamed Thariq Hameed Sultan at Malaysia's Putra University, has been trying to find sustainable uses for pineapple waste generated by farmers in Hulu Langat, an area about 65 km (40 miles) from Kuala Lumpur.

Tuna goes for $200,000 at Tokyo market's New Year auction

A bluefin tuna sold for 20.8 million yen ($202,197) in the first auction of the new year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market on Tuesday when it reopened after the holiday break. This was sharply down from the 193 million yen the highest-selling tuna fetched at last year's first Toyosu auction.

A hot air balloon but no parade for the Three Wise Men in Seville

The Three Wise Men flew over Seville in a hot air balloon on Tuesday morning, after traditional street parades on the eve of the Epiphany were cancelled throughout Spain to avoid drawing big crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic. Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar are widely celebrated in Spain on Epiphany (Jan. 6), when they are said to have visited the infant Christ with gold, frankincense and myrrh.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oye! Rickshaw drives 10X Growth in Active Users with MoEngage

Oye Rickshaw, one of the fastest growing last mile mobility companies, has partnered with MoEngage to elevate the user engagement on its apps for riders as well as driver partners. Having started cautiously, the niche player in the shared t...

Urdu Bulletin: Farmers stir, SC's nod to Central Vista project covered prominently

Various Urdu publications have given priority coverage to the farmer protests at Delhis borders and their proposed tractor march to the national capital. Most of these publications have also carried reports that the Supreme Court has given...

Rhys Darby to lead HBO Max pirate comedy 'Our Flag Means Death'

What We Do in the Shadows actor Rhys Darby is reuniting with director Taika Waititi for the upcoming pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death set up at HBO Max. The show is loosely based on the real life of Stede Bonnet Darby, a well-to-do...

Kerala HC sets aside acquittal of accused in Palakkad sisters rape and death case

Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside a Palakkad Special Court verdict acquitting all the accused in the rape and death case of two minor siblings at Walayar in Palakkad in the year 2017. The court also ordered a re-trial in the case and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021