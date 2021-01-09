Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Scientists surprised to discover two dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda; German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down and more

Soccer-Hands off our record winless run, Tasmania tell Schalke It is said that any publicity is good publicity and there is one club in Germany that currently lives and breathes by this adage more than any other.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Scientists surprised to discover two dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

Being tall is the giraffe's competitive advantage, giving it the pick of leaves from the tallest trees, so scientists were stunned to find two giraffe dwarves on different sides of Africa. "It's fascinating what our researchers out in the field found," Julian Fennessy, co-founder of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, told Reuters in a videocall on Friday. "We were very surprised."

German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down

A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year of the coronavirus vaccine with syringe-shaped cakes. It is not the first time Schuerner's Baking Paradise has sold coronavirus spin-offs: last year, as household essentials vanished from supermarket shelves in panic buying, they created cakes shaped like newly-scarce toilet-rolls. Danes divided over children's TV show about a superpower penis

A Danish animated children's TV show about a man with the superpower of an infinitely extendable penis has divided opinion among parents and politicians in Denmark. The show, "John Dillermand" - which roughly translates as 'John Pee-Pee' - has aired on state broadcaster DR since late December. The show features an animated clay man in a striped red and white outfit with an extendable - sometimes helpful, sometimes out of control, yet fully clothed - penis. Soccer-Hands off our record winless run, Tasmania tell Schalke

It is said that any publicity is good publicity and there is one club in Germany that currently lives and breathes by this adage more than any other. Amateurs Tasmania Berlin have held on to the record for the longest winless streak in the Bundesliga for more than half a century and the Berlin club are desperate to protect it with Schalke 04 only a game away from matching their 31-game run.

