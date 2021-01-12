Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Russia-Mongolia Border Region –GFZ

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Russia-Mongolia Border Region –GFZReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 03:17 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Russia-Mongolia Border Region, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said on Monday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km, it added
Also Read: Russian ship sinks in Barents Sea, fate of 17 people onboard unknown
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia