Science News Roundup: COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; Science must determine company climate targets and more

COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; interferon may be helpful treatment after all

Half a year later, COVID-19 patients still have symptoms.

Science must determine company climate targets, say executives

Companies must listen to scientists and align their plans to reach net zero targets with a global pact to fight climate change, executives told a Reuters Next conference on Monday. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to take steps to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably to 1.5C, compared with pre-industrial levels.

Exclusive: Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China - sources

Tesla Inc is searching for a design director in China, part of efforts to open a "full-function" studio in Shanghai or Beijing and design electric cars tailored to Chinese consumer tastes, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. The U.S. carmaker's human resources managers, as well as several headhunters, have been trawling the industry over the past four months, the sources said.

Wielding machetes and calipers, sweat-soaked scientists count carbon in Amazon

The machete-wielding scientists ventured into the Amazon, hacking through dense jungle as the mid-morning temperature soared past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C). Soaked in sweat, the small group of men and women sawed and tore trees limb from limb. They drilled into the soil and sprayed paint across tree trunks.

