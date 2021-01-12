Science News Roundup: COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; Science must determine company climate targets and more

Left Menu
COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; interferon may be helpful treatment after all The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; interferon may be helpful treatment after all

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Half a year later, COVID-19 patients still have symptoms.

Science must determine company climate targets, say executives

Companies must listen to scientists and align their plans to reach net zero targets with a global pact to fight climate change, executives told a Reuters Next conference on Monday. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to take steps to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably to 1.5C, compared with pre-industrial levels.

Exclusive: Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China - sources

Tesla Inc is searching for a design director in China, part of efforts to open a "full-function" studio in Shanghai or Beijing and design electric cars tailored to Chinese consumer tastes, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. The U.S. carmaker's human resources managers, as well as several headhunters, have been trawling the industry over the past four months, the sources said.

Wielding machetes and calipers, sweat-soaked scientists count carbon in Amazon

The machete-wielding scientists ventured into the Amazon, hacking through dense jungle as the mid-morning temperature soared past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C). Soaked in sweat, the small group of men and women sawed and tore trees limb from limb. They drilled into the soil and sprayed paint across tree trunks.

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Aethereus Consulting wins Salesforce 'APAC Partner of the Year Award 2020'

Pune Maharashtra India January 12 ANIPRNewswire Aethereus Consulting, with offices in USA and India, has won the SMB Implementation Partner of the Year - India award at the Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Awards 2020 announced in Octobe...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show; Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Sex and the City stars, minus one, to appear in new showThree of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same ...

Democratic drive to impeach Trump after Capitol siege speeds ahead

Democrats will give President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office days before his term expires or face an unprecedented second impeachment over his supporters deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.The Democratic-led ...

U.S. judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row

A federal judge in Indiana late on Monday blocked the execution of Lisa Montgomery, a convicted murderer and the only woman on federal death row in the United States, on mental health grounds, based on evidence that she was unable to unders...
