Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Irian Jaya, Indonesia –GFZ
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Irian Jaya, Indonesia on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km, it added. https://bit.ly/35xkAQS
