Left Menu
Development News Edition

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Irian Jaya, Indonesia –GFZ

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 00:04 IST
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Irian Jaya, Indonesia –GFZ
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Irian Jaya, Indonesia on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, it added. https://bit.ly/35xkAQS

Also Read: EXPLAINER-Indonesia's banned Islamic group has seen its influence rising

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Minor girl raped by lover, his friends in UP

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her lover and his friends after he blackmailed her using her obscene videos and pictures, police said on Tuesday.On the complaint of the girl, an FIR was lodged against her lover and four other youths on ...

EXCLUSIVE-Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cancelled his Europe trip at the last minute on Tuesday after Luxembourgs foreign minister and top European Union officials declined to meet him, European diplomats and other people familiar with the matt...

UN refugee agency calls for ‘new chapter for refugee protection’ across Europe

Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, UNHCRs Representative for EU Affairs, also called for reform to be central during negotiations over a new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, and highlighted the importance of an EU that saves lives, protects refugees i...

U.S. Chamber CEO says Trump undermined U.S. democratic institutions

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue issued a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling Trumps actions last week in connection with rioting at the U.S. Capitol absolutely unacceptable and completely inexcusable.Do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021