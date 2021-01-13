Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Irian Jaya, Indonesia –GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Irian Jaya, Indonesia on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, it added.

