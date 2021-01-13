Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Wielding machetes and calipers, sweat-soaked scientists count carbon in Amazon; COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; interferon may be helpful treatment after all and more

Half a year later, COVID-19 patients still have symptoms Science must determine company climate targets, say executives Companies must listen to scientists and align their plans to reach net zero targets with a global pact to fight climate change, executives told a Reuters Next conference on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Wielding machetes and calipers, sweat-soaked scientists count carbon in Amazon; COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; interferon may be helpful treatment after all and more
Representative Image Image Credit: free.arinco.org

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; interferon may be helpful treatment after all

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Half a year later, COVID-19 patients still have symptoms Science must determine company climate targets, say executives

Companies must listen to scientists and align their plans to reach net zero targets with a global pact to fight climate change, executives told a Reuters Next conference on Monday. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries agreed to take steps to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably to 1.5C, compared with pre-industrial levels.

Wielding machetes and calipers, sweat-soaked scientists count carbon in Amazon

The machete-wielding scientists ventured into the Amazon, hacking through dense jungle as the mid-morning temperature soared past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C). Soaked in sweat, the small group of men and women sawed and tore trees limb from limb. They drilled into the soil and sprayed paint across tree trunks.

