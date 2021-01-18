Odd News Roundup: Mouse in hotel room adds to Putintseva's Melbourne quarantine woes

Odd News Roundup: Mouse in hotel room adds to Putintseva's Melbourne quarantine woesDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Mouse in hotel room adds to Putintseva's Melbourne quarantine woes
If going into strict quarantine ahead of next month's Australian Open was not difficult enough, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has to contend with an unwanted roommate in the form of a mouse. Putintseva is among 47 players and their entourages who have been asked to isolate for two weeks in their hotel rooms after COVID-19 cases were reported on the two chartered flights that carried them to Melbourne.
