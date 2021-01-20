Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; China's retrieved lunar samples weigh less than targeted and more

China's retrieved lunar samples weigh less than targeted Lunar rocks retrieved by a historic Chinese mission to the moon weighed less than initially targeted, but China is still willing to study the samples with foreign scientists, the mission's spokesman said on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 10:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; China's retrieved lunar samples weigh less than targeted and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing

Scientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and extend their lifespans, findings which may one day contribute to similar treatment for humans. The method, detailed in a paper in the Science Translational Medicine journal earlier this month, involves inactivating a gene called kat7 which the scientists found to be a key contributor to cellular ageing.

China's retrieved lunar samples weigh less than targeted

Lunar rocks retrieved by a historic Chinese mission to the moon weighed less than initially targeted, but China is still willing to study the samples with foreign scientists, the mission's spokesman said on Monday. China became the third country ever to secure lunar samples when its unmanned Chang'e-5 probe, named after the mythical moon goddess, brought back 1.731 kg (3.8 lb) of samples last month, falling short of the 2 kg (4.4 lb) planned.

Branson's Virgin Orbit reaches space with key mid-air rocket launch

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit reached space for the first time on Sunday with a successful test of its air-launched rocket, delivering ten NASA satellites to orbit and achieving a key milestone after aborting the rocket's first test launch last year. The Long Beach, California-based company's LauncherOne rocket was dropped mid-air from the underside of a modified Boeing 747 nicknamed Cosmic Girl some 35,000 feet over the Pacific at 11:39 a.m. PT before lighting its NewtonThree engine to boost itself out of Earth's atmosphere, demonstrating its first successful trek to space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Unbxd joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to automate site search and relevance setup for Adobe customers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- Unbxd Inc., a leading provider of AI-based Commerce Search and Product Discovery solutions, today announced it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as an Accelerate partner. Through th...

Sania Mirza reveals she had contracted coronavirus

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Tuesday revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus at the beginning of this year, but she has now fully recovered. She also revealed that staying away from her two-year-old child was the toughe...

ADROSONIC Expands Business in USA, Announces James Oury as Partner Operations at ADROSONIC Inc.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Digital consulting company ADROSONIC, which in August 2020 had set up subsidiary ADROSONIC Inc. in the United States of America, has announced the signing of James Oury as Partner Operations a...

Tennis-Don't feed the mice, minister tells quarantined players

Australian Open players have been told not to feed mice at their quarantine hotel in Melbourne after world number 28 Yulia Putintseva complained she could not sleep for the rodents scurrying around her room.The Kazak swapped rooms earlier t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021