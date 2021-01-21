Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 detected at sea near Philippines – EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 detected at sea near Philippines – EMSCReuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:10 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 was detected at sea near the Philippines on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake occurred at a depth of 122 km, the EMSC added.
It had initially reported a magnitude of 7.2.
Also Read: Philippines logs 1,906 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 488,000
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines