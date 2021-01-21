Left Menu
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 detected at sea near Philippines – EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:10 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 detected at sea near Philippines – EMSC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 was detected at sea near the Philippines on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 122 km, the EMSC added.

It had initially reported a magnitude of 7.2.

