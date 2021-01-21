Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant; Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing

South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. South African variant may resist current antibody treatments

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant; Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing
Representative image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing

Scientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and extend their lifespans, findings which may one day contribute to similar treatment for humans. The method, detailed in a paper in the Science Translational Medicine journal earlier this month, involves inactivating a gene called kat7 which the scientists found to be a key contributor to cellular ageing. South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. South African variant may resist current antibody treatments

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

RBI imposes Rs 2 cr penalty on Standard Chartered Bank

The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Standard Chartered BankIndia for delays in reporting of frauds to it.The monetary penalty has been imposed on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions contained in t...

Amazon offers assist with US COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Amazon is offering its colossal operations network and advanced technologies to assist President Joe Biden in his vow to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in his first 100 days in office.We are prepared to leverage our oper...

Wiaan Mulder joins Leicestershire as overseas signing for 2021 season

South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has signed to play for Leicestershire as an overseas player for the 2021 County Championship and Royal London Cup. It will be Mulders second spell in county cricket having spent part of the 2019 season ...

Protesting farmer unions hold marathon meeting ahead of talks with govt

A day before their eleventh round of talks with the government, protesting unions leaders held a marathon meeting on Thursday to discuss the Centres proposal to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 18 months and set up a joint commit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021