Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Scientists produce embryos in the race to save the northern white rhino from extinction; Lobster shell patterns make concrete stronger and more

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10 a.m. EST from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It flew south along the eastern coast of Florida on its way to space, the company said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:31 IST
Science News Roundup: Scientists produce embryos in the race to save the northern white rhino from extinction; Lobster shell patterns make concrete stronger and more
Representative image Image Credit: Videoblocks

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists produce embryos in the race to save the northern white rhino from extinction

Scientists working to save the northern white rhino from extinction have produced two more embryos of the world's most endangered mammal, increasing the number of viable embryos produced so far to five. There are no known living males and neither of the two remaining northern white rhinos on Earth - a mother and her daughter living in Kenya - can carry a calf to term.

Lobster shell patterns make concrete stronger: Australian researcher

Inspired by the natural, twisting patterns of a lobster shell, Australian researchers say they have found a way, using 3D printing technology, to improve the strength of concrete for use in complex architecture. Reinforced with steel fibers, the concrete becomes more durable when set in a pattern that copies a lobster shell, according to a new study from Melbourne's RMIT University.

Need a lift? SpaceX launches record spacecraft in a cosmic rideshare program

A veteran rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company launched 143 spacecraft into space on Sunday, a new record for the most spaceships deployed on a single mission, according to the company. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10 a.m. EST from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It flew south along the eastern coast of Florida on its way to space, the company said.

Babies from the famed carnivorous dinosaur group were 'born ready' to hunt

Scientists for the first time have found embryonic remains from the group of ferocious meat-eating dinosaurs that includes T. rex - fossilized jaw and claw bones that show these record-size babies looked a lot like adults and were "born ready" to hunt. The fossils, the researchers said on Tuesday, represented two species from the group called tyrannosaurs, the apex predators in Asia and North America during the Cretaceous Period toward the end of the dinosaur age.

Scientists in Greece find 20 million-year-old petrified tree

Greek scientists on the volcanic island of Lesbos say they have found a rare fossilized tree whose branches and roots are still intact after 20 million years. The tree was found during roadwork near an ancient forest petrified millions of years ago on the eastern Mediterranean island and transported from the site using a special splint and metal platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Master' to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 29

Tamil action thriller Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the streamer announced on Wednesday.The film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and pro...

Farmers' tractor rally: Plea in SC seeks inquiry commission to look into violence on R-Day

A plea was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking setting up of a commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, to inquire the violence during the protesting farmers tractor rally in the national capital on the Republic Day.The...

Tiktok to shut down India business

Chinese social media firm Bytedance, which owns Tiktok and Helo apps, has announced the closure of its India business following continued restrictions on its services in the country.Tiktoks global interim head Vanessa Pappas and vice presid...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump, Merck keeps Dow, S&P 500 subdued

Nasdaq futures jumped on Monday as markets geared up for a busy week of earnings from mega-cap technology firms, while Dow and SP 500 futures came under pressure from a decline in Mercks shares after the drugmaker ended its COVID-19 vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021