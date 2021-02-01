Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Guyana– EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Guyana– EMSCReuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:47 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Guyana, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the EMSC added.
