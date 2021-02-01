Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Guyana– EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Guyana, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the EMSC added.

Also Read: World Bank approves more US$13.5m to help Guyana improve education system

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)