Patel Infrastructure Ltd creates World Record Making India 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' & striving towards achieving the Indian dream of a $5 trillion economy

• The World Record is a part of the greenfield Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Eight-lane Expressway project developed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) under the visionary scheme of Central Govt's 'Bharatmala Pariyojana (Phase-1)'• Enters its name in the Golden Book of World Records and India Book of Records• #PragatiKaHighway #Infra4NewIndia @PatelinfraBARODA, India, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patel Infrastructure Ltd, an established construction, development and maintenance service company created history for a First-time World Record by entering the Golden Book of World Records and India Book of Records. The Company adds another milestone to its impeccable work portfolio in the four record titles that the construction project has achieved are -• Highest Quantity of Pavement Quality Concrete laid in 24 Hrs - 14641.43 Cubic Meters• Largest Quantum of Pavement Quality Concrete produced in 24 Hrs - 14527.50 Cubic Meters• Laying of Pavement Quality Concrete in 18.75m Width continuously in 24 Hrs -1280 Meters• Largest Area of Rigid Pavement Quality Concrete laid for an Expressway 24 Hrs - 48804.75 SQMThe record is a part of Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Project with Eight Lane Expressway's construction from Km 292.000 to Km 355.000 (Manubar - Sanpa - Padra Section of Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway) in the State of Gujarat. The World record attempt was made on Monday, 1st February 2021, with the construction of the highest quantity of pavement quality concrete laid by the world's largest fully automatic ultra-modern concrete paver machine for the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway Project and completed in 24 Hrs.

Speaking on achieving the accolade, Mr Arvind Patel, Managing Director, Patel Infrastructure Ltd said,''We are ecstatic to have achieved this colossal task and be a part of the history books in the Indian road construction industry. The nature of constructing a civil project involves many factors that are to be aligned. We endeavoured not to set benchmark only in the segment of road and highway construction but to also do so in a responsible manner.''Dr. Manish Vishnoei, Asia Head, Golden Book of World Records, informed that, ''GBWR had received four applications for attempting World Records. Team of Golden Book of World Records observed and analysed the unique work of concreting the history by Patel Infrastructure Limited right from the beginning from 8 am on 1st Feb to 8 am on 2nd Feb and witnessed 24 hours long well planned and synchronised engineering phenomenon of constructing a part of Eight-lane Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai expressway with world's widest pavement quality concreting machine and after final verification declared the achievement of four World Records registered in the Golden Book of World Records.''Mr. M K. Chaudhary, Adjudicator of India Book of Records, said, ''Patel Infrastructure ltd. has done a marvellous job creating the concreting history. They have made the four records in construction of Eight-lane expressway in one go within 24 hrs. The Company made it possible with a well-managed group of multi-level people working in a synchronised method, implementing micro-level planning by deploying skilled manpower and machineries especially 18.75 mtr largest width of slip-on form of paver machine in the world as acclaimed by the manufacturer. As we feel, this would be the milestone to change the scenario of road construction.''The company's Technical department Planning, Executing, monitoring & supervised the work, safety team provided & maintained operational safety and expert teams from consultant & authority's (NHAI) engineers who co-ordinated & guided the entire activity considering total onsite personnel of more than 1250, including other professional and visitors.

About Patel Infrastructure LtdThe Company was founded in 1972, by the late Sh. Vithalbhai Gobarbhai Patel, a partnership firm named Patel Construction Company, was formally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 2004. Patel Infrastructure Ltd is an established construction, development and maintenance service company mainly involved in the business framework of construction of roads and highways, bridges, irrigation and mining projects, construction of commercial buildings, and other ancillary services like toll collection, operation and maintenance of highways.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433749/Patel_Infrastructure_Ltd_World_Record.jpg

