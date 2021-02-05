Science News Roundup: This newly discovered chameleon is so tiny it can fit on your fingertip; one vaccine dose may be enough for those previously infected and more

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:29 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Chinese scientists have found a natural mutation in the African swine fever virus they say could be less deadly than the strain that ravaged the world's largest pig herd in 2018 and 2019. The findings, published in the February edition of the Chinese Journal of Veterinary Science this week, come amid intense debate in the industry over the evolution of the disease for which there is no approved vaccine.

This newly discovered chameleon is so tiny it can fit on your fingertip

Scientists say they discovered a sunflower seed-sized subspecies of chameleon that may well be the smallest reptile on Earth. Two of the miniature lizards, one male and one female, were discovered by a German-Madagascan expedition team in northern Madagascar.

