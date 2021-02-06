Left Menu

Science News Roundup: New DARPin drugs show promise, 'good' cholesterol tied to lower risk; Chinese researchers find natural mutation in African swine fever virus and more

New "DARPin" drugs may be superior to antibody drugs Mars ready for its close-up: China releases space probe's first image China's maiden space exploration mission to Mars has captured its first image of the red planet, the space agency said on Friday, some six months after the probe left Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:29 IST
Science News Roundup: New DARPin drugs show promise, 'good' cholesterol tied to lower risk; Chinese researchers find natural mutation in African swine fever virus and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

New DARPin drugs show promise, 'good' cholesterol tied to lower risk

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

New "DARPin" drugs may be superior to antibody drugs Mars ready for its close-up: China releases space probe's first image

China's maiden space exploration mission to Mars has captured its first image of the red planet, the space agency said on Friday, some six months after the probe left Earth. The uncrewed Tianwen-1 took the picture at a distance of around 2.2 million km (1.4 million miles) from Mars, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), which supplied a black-and-white image.

Chinese researchers find natural mutation in African swine fever virus

Chinese scientists have found a natural mutation in the African swine fever virus they say could be less deadly than the strain that ravaged the world's largest pig herd in 2018 and 2019. The findings, published in the February edition of the Chinese Journal of Veterinary Science this week, come amid intense debate in the industry over the evolution of the disease for which there is no approved vaccine.

This newly discovered chameleon is so tiny it can fit on your fingertip

Scientists say they discovered a sunflower seed-sized subspecies of chameleon that may well be the smallest reptile on Earth. Two of the miniature lizards, one male and one female, were discovered by a German-Madagascan expedition team in northern Madagascar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fraudsters could dupe people by seeking details in name of vaccine registration: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police Saturday warned people against sharing their personal details with unverified callers in the name of registration for COVID-19 vaccination, saying fraudsters could use these information to dupe them of their hard-earned m...

Round 3: Jehan Daruvala grabs second position for Mumbai Falcons

Mumbai Falcons Jehan Daruvala continued to sparkle in the Formula 3 Asian Championship, grabbing the second position in Race 1 of Round 3 at the Yas Marina International Circuit here on Saturday.After winning two out of the three races in R...

FinMin permits 4 states to borrow addl Rs 5,034 crore post ease of doing biz reforms

The Finance Ministry has granted permission to four states of Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to borrow an additional Rs 5,034 crore for undertaking ease of doing business reforms. In a statement, the ministry said four more sta...

WRAPUP 8-Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmars cities on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021