Left Menu

Science News Roundup: New DARP in drugs show promise and China releases space probes' first image and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. New DARPin drugs show promise, 'good' cholesterol tied to lower risk The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 18:26 IST
Science News Roundup: New DARP in drugs show promise and China releases space probes' first image and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

New DARPin drugs show promise, 'good' cholesterol tied to lower risk

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New "DARPin" drugs may be superior to antibody drugs.

Mars ready for its close-up: China releases space probe's first image

China's maiden space exploration mission to Mars has captured its first image of the red planet, the space agency said on Friday, some six months after the probe left Earth. The uncrewed Tianwen-1 took the picture at a distance of around 2.2 million km (1.4 million miles) from Mars, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), which supplied a black-and-white image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Punjab CM prays for well-being of people

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed concerns at developments in Uttarakhand and prayed for well-being of the people in Chamoli district after a massive glacier burst triggered flash floods there.A part of the Nanda Dev...

Uttarakhand flood: Army deploys four columns, medical teams

The Army on Sunday deployed four columns and two medical teams in the rescue of people affected by a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, o...

Entire nation praying for Uttarakhand, relief work in full swing: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modion Sunday said relief work is in full progress inUttarakhands Chamoli district, where a glacier burst, leadingto a massive flood and causing large-scale devastation.Modi, while addressing a public rally here, sai...

Protests sweep Myanmar to oppose coup, support Suu Kyi

Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce last weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic ref...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021