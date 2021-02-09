Left Menu

The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies aged 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, has died at the age of 76, her publicist has said. Wilson died suddenly at her home in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday.

People News Roundup: The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies aged 76
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies aged 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, has died at the age of 76, her publicist has said. Wilson died suddenly at her home in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday. A statement confirming her passing did not state a cause of death.

