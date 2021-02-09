Science News Roundup: UAE's Hope Probe nears Mars in first Arab mission; An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive and more

Left Menu

This would make the UAE the fifth space agency to reach the planet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

UAE's Hope Probe nears Mars in first Arab mission

The United Arab Emirates' first mission to Mars is set to reach the red planet and enter its orbit on Tuesday following a seven-month, 494 million km journey, allowing it to start sending data about the Martian atmosphere and climate. This would make the UAE the fifth space agency to reach the planet. The Mars programme is part of the UAE's efforts to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil. The UAE Space Agency even has an ambitious plan for a Mars settlement by 2117.

An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift space venture Blue Origin into hyperdrive

Freed from his daily obligations at Amazon.com Inc, Jeff Bezos is expected to turn up the heat on his space venture, Blue Origin, as it faces a pivotal year and fierce competition from Elon Musk's SpaceX, industry sources said. The 57-year-old Bezos, a lifelong space enthusiast and the world's second-richest person behind Musk, said last week he is stepping down as chief executive of the e-commerce company as he looks to focus on personal projects.

Death risk higher from UK virus variant; vaccine in pregnancy may protect newborns

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. UK variant carries higher death risk

