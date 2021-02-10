Left Menu

U'khand disaster: 2 listed as missing return home safely after being stranded in Chamoli

PTI | Tapovan | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:01 IST
U'khand disaster: 2 listed as missing return home safely after being stranded in Chamoli

Two persons who were listed as missing in the avalanche and flash floods in Uttarakhand returned to their homes safely on Wednesday after being stranded in different areas of Chamoli district following the calamity three days ago, officials said.

Suraj Singh from Chamoli in Uttarakhand and Rashid from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh returned to their homes on Wednesday, Additional District Information Officer, Chamoli, Ravindra Negi said.

Singh and Rashid were among those missing after the calamity, as per official records. The duo were stranded while they were returning to their villages, the officials said.

Rescue teams intensified efforts on Wednesday to reach the 25-35 men trapped in a sludge-choked tunnel since the glacier disaster three days ago in the district and more than 170 remain missing.

So far, 32 bodies have been recovered from different places in the disaster-hit areas of Chamoli district, the State Emergency Control Centre in Dehradun said.

The missing people include those working at NTPC’s 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project and the 13.2 MW Rishiganga Hydel Project and villagers whose homes were washed away as a wall of water came hurtling down mountainsides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PNB inks deal with Indian Oil to provide up to Rs 2 cr loan to dealers

State-owned Punjab National Bank PNB on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Indian Oil Corporation to provide up to Rs 2 crore to the oil companys dealers.Punjab National Bank PNB signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with India Oil ...

Libya: Security Council urges interim leadership to prepare for December polls

Last week, the 74-members of the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum LPDF chose an interim Prime Minister and President of its new executive council, charged with leading the country to elections, planned for 24 December 2021.In a Presid...

Oppn slams govt in LS for ignoring 'aam admi' in budget

The Opposition slammed the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday for ignoring the aam admi and showing insensitivity towards agitating farmers in the budget proposals for 2021-22, which were unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama...

Two youths, including minor, booked under UP anti-conversion law

Two youths, including a minor, were booked in separate cases under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law apart from charges of rape on Wednesday in Nawabganj area here, police said.The FIRs were registered against the accused ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021