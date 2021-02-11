‘If I can do it, so can you’: women scientists on the power of education to reach gender equality

At the UN University in Maastricht, which focuses on innovation and technology, women scientists have been at the forefront of research into COVID-19, producing several research reports and policy briefs on the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated on 11 February, the UN spoke to two PhD fellows at the university, both of whom are studying the impact of Covid-19 in Africa, to find out what inspired them to become scientists, and how to attract more women and girls to study science.

You can read the full story here.



Visit UN News for more.