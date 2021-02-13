After Puri temple,Patnaik seeks withdrawal of NMA bylaws for Bhubaneswar shrines

Close on the heels of the Centrewithdrawing draft notification of the National MonumentsAuthority banning any developmental work within 100 metres ofan archeological site, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaikhas urged the union government to take back similar communiquefor areas around Lingaraj temple and Brahmeswar shrine here.

Reacting on the issue, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hasassured the people of Odisha and Patnaik that the Centre willleave no stone unturned in honouring the culture, pride andlocal sentiments on the issues related to the recent draftnotification of the NMA.

A delegation of the BJD MPs met Union Parliamentay AffairsMinister Prahlad Joshi in New Delhi Saturday and placeddemands that the centre remove the bylaws relating to Lingarajtemple.

Since Union Culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel was not inthe national capital, the BJD Parliamentarians met PrahladJoshi.

The proposed heritage rules, prohibit construction within aradius of 100 metre of any archaeological site,undermining theOdisha government's plan to develop the Lingaraj temple andits surroundings as a heritage site at the cost of Rs 700crore.

A section of the people are also critical of the fact thatthe bylaws equate Shree Lingaraj temple, where living gods arebeing worshipped, with museums and other monuments.

National Monuments Authority which comes under unionministry of culture had issued the notification last month.

Pradhan said that Patnaik might not have been properlybriefed on the applicability of the proposed NMA rules whileresponding to the series of tweets by the chief minister onFriday where he demanded the withdrawal of the NMAs draftnotification for areas around Lingaraj and Brahmeswar templesin the state capital.

Patnaik in his tweets had invoked sentiments of lakhs ofdevotees and interests of servitors for making demands towithdraw the bylaws.

''I assure Hon. CM that Hn. PM Shri @narendramodi'sgovt. will leave no stone unturned in honouring and respectingthe culture, pride & sentiments of Odisha and its people. Weare committed to address through dialogue all objections ofthe State Govt. regarding these draft bylaws,'' Pradhan, thePetroleum and Natural Gas minister said in a tweet on Friday.

Pradhan,who hails from Odisha, also requested Patnaik todirect the chief secretary to write a letter to the secretaryof the union ministry of culture for examining point by pointprovisions of the draft bylaws and for listing out objectionsof the state government in the draft published by NMA.

''It seems that Hon. CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha is inadequatelybriefed on the applicability of the draft bylaws promulgatedby NMA on the Ananta Basudev and Brahmaeswar temple inBhubaneswar,'' Pradhan said in another tweet.

The union minister clarified that the director of culturedepartment in the Odisha government being the competentauthority has been giving necessary permissions for any kindof construction and development activities within theperiphery of the notified monuments of Odisha.

He also said that the NMA was constituted by a courtorder to provide better policy and legal framework to furtherimprove upon preservation of monuments of immense cultural andhistorical importance.

''NMA also facilitates better upkeep, protection andpreservation of natural treasures,'' Pradhan said.

Referring to the ongoing controversy between the stateand the centre over the NMA draft notification, Pradhan said,''Protection of monuments of national, historical & culturalimportance is a collective responsibility of all of us.

''HonCM who is a founding member of the @INTACHIndia mustbe aware that all notified monuments are protected under theAMASR Act, 1958 enacted in the Parliament.'' Sources said that the draft notification on heritagebylaws is applicable for all the 80 monuments including LordJagannath temple in Puri, Shree Lingaraj Temple inBhubaneswar, Sun Temple in Konark and others preserved byArchaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the state.

However, the objections have been raised over Puritemple and some temples in Bhubaneswar.

While the centre has already withdrawn the notificationfor Puri temple, it remained in force for other monumentsacross the state, a senior ASI official told PTI.

Though the NMAs notification does not mention thename of Shree Lingaraj temple in the draft notification, itwill automatically come under the purview of the proposed lawsas the 11th century shrine is located in the regulated zonesof Ananta Basudeva temple.

Earlier this week, a joint effort by the BJD and the BJPsaw withdrawal of the NMA's regulations for the 12th centuryJagannath temple in Puri.

